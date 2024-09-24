TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 583,796 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 240,455 shares.The stock last traded at $24.98 and had previously closed at $24.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of TriMas in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

TriMas Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). TriMas had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,767,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $1,102,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the 4th quarter valued at $1,471,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,258,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,867,000 after purchasing an additional 43,423 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriMas by 275.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 33,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

(Get Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

See Also

