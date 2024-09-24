TRU Precious Metals (CVE:TRU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

TRU Precious Metals Company Profile

TRU Precious Metals Corp. engages in mineral exploration and development activities in Canada. It is exploring for gold and copper in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project located in Central Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Trius Investments Inc and changed its name to TRU Precious Metals Corp.

