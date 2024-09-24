Truist Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,200.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1,077.00 target price (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,282.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,109.67.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $38.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,053.87. 88,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,871. The stock has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,131.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1,033.46. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $769.19 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 37.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total transaction of $1,190,564.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,540,179.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,047.11, for a total value of $1,190,564.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,931 shares in the company, valued at $13,540,179.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,270 shares of company stock worth $10,695,833. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

