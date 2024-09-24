TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Director Buys $26,450.00 in Stock

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $26,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Barbara Klencke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TScan Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, Barbara Klencke purchased 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $27,650.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Barbara Klencke bought 5,000 shares of TScan Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00.

TScan Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TCRX traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.10. 233,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,854. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $269.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.77, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TScan Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 855.84% and a negative return on equity of 59.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that TScan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TScan Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its holdings in shares of TScan Therapeutics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in TScan Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TCRX

TScan Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TScan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TScan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.