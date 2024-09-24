Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi (OTCMKTS:TKHVY – Get Free Report) was up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.16 and last traded at $84.16. Approximately 142 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.30.

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.70.

About Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi

Türk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi provides air transport and aircraft technical maintenance services in Turkey and internationally. The company offers domestic and international passenger and cargo air transportation services; repair and maintenance, and technical and infrastructure support services related to aviation sector; catering and ground service fuel services; software system maintenance and information technology consulting services.

