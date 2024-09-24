Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider Sells $10,983.96 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Cho sold 234 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $10,983.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,767.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Dennis Cho also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 5th, Dennis Cho sold 709 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $28,310.37.
- On Tuesday, July 2nd, Dennis Cho sold 126 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $6,048.00.
Twist Bioscience Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of TWST traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,683. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.42 and a fifty-two week high of $60.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twist Bioscience
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 2,912.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 31.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 27.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.
