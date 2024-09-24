U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN) Trading Down 0.8%

U.S. Financials Income Fund (TSE:USF.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$6.47 and last traded at C$6.50. Approximately 6,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 2,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.55.

U.S. Financials Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.50.

About U.S. Financials Income Fund

U.S. Financials Income Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of countries based in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

