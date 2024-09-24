Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Sets New 1-Year High at $221.00

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $221.00 and last traded at $220.93, with a volume of 1700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $219.63.

UI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $160.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ubiquiti from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.74. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by ($0.17). Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 3,321.33% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $507.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.45%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SW Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 305,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,566,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 86.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 58,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 27,011 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 24.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,986 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 188.1% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

