UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Trading Down 3.5%

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) dropped 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $335.91 and last traded at $335.91. Approximately 12,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 58,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $348.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on UFPT

UFP Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $322.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $110.18 million for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UFP Technologies news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total transaction of $510,353.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,394,434.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.37, for a total value of $510,353.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,596 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,434.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald J. Lataille sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.04, for a total transaction of $787,063.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,812,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,134 shares of company stock worth $21,494,247. 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UFP Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in UFP Technologies by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.