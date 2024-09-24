Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Purchased by First Light Asset Management LLC

First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 963,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,700 shares during the period. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical comprises 3.5% of First Light Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Light Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $39,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RARE. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after purchasing an additional 164,110 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 83.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 39.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $1,003,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,243,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,580,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,446. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of RARE opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 0.56. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by $0.12. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 266.02% and a negative net margin of 121.57%. The company had revenue of $147.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.43.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

(Free Report)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.