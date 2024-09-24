Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Raised by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UL. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,719,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 249.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,748,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,136 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 26.1% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 3,661.0% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 13,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Unilever by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $64.91 on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $65.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91. The company has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.4773 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 54.81%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

