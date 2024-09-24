Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of UNP opened at $244.00 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $199.33 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $148.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 51.15%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.79.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

