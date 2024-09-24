United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Stock Price Up 0.2%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $129.81 and last traded at $129.00. Approximately 741,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,261,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.68.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 166,557 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Financial Partners Group LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 23.9% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group LLC now owns 26,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 59,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.7% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

