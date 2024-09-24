United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $780.00 to $940.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. United Rentals traded as high as $807.79 and last traded at $806.00, with a volume of 16912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $798.95.

URI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $687.46.

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 115.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $724.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $688.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

