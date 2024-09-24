United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $432.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 342,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 488,296 shares.The stock last traded at $350.07 and had previously closed at $355.59.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.17.
Read Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,748,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,837,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 561,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,972,000 after buying an additional 92,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $97,316,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
United Therapeutics Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.
About United Therapeutics
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than United Therapeutics
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
- Trading Halts Explained
- Is Aggressive Trading Your Path to Quick Profits?
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Williams Sonoma Stock Could Be Ripe for a Short at Current Levels
Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.