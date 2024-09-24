United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $315.00 to $432.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 342,862 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 488,296 shares.The stock last traded at $350.07 and had previously closed at $355.59.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.17.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total transaction of $93,722.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $45,293.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 269 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.41, for a total transaction of $93,722.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,293.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.45, for a total transaction of $1,153,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 107,056 shares of company stock valued at $35,319,164. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $692,748,000 after purchasing an additional 22,978 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 966,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $307,837,000 after purchasing an additional 436,851 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 561,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,972,000 after buying an additional 92,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $97,316,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $714.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

