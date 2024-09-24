Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Sets New 52-Week High at $243.25

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $243.25 and last traded at $241.83, with a volume of 290967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.59.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.92.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,844.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,595.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $531,209.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,844.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,535 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

