Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Insider Sells $119,000.00 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 100,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 412,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,345.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

URG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.24. 4,246,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,546,015. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.40 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Ur-Energy had a negative return on equity of 65.47% and a negative net margin of 173.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URG. Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC grew its stake in Ur-Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 2,234,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 78,440 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the first quarter worth $224,000. Azarias Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ur-Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,584,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,335,000 after buying an additional 165,082 shares during the period. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.51% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

