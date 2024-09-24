Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Senior Officer Sells C$160,530.00 in Stock

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) Senior Officer Penne Ann Goplerud sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.61, for a total transaction of C$160,530.00.

Shares of URE stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$1.64. The company had a trading volume of 279,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,487. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of C$1.32 and a 12 month high of C$2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 15.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$594.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$6.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0273858 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised Ur-Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

