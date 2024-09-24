Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) CFO Sells $246,000.00 in Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,389.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Urban One Stock Down 8.1 %

NASDAQ:UONEK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $56.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.57. Urban One, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.74 million during the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 22.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UONEK. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Urban One in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Urban One by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 133,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC grew its stake in Urban One by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 3,357,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 893,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

