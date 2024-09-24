Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) CFO Sells $246,000.00 in Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 320,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,389.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Urban One Stock Down 8.1 %
NASDAQ:UONEK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $56.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.57. Urban One, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $5.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $117.74 million during the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 15.38% and a negative net margin of 22.45%.
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
