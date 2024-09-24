US Solar Fund (LON:USFP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $34.00

Shares of US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USFP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.46), with a volume of 137908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.50 ($0.48).
US Solar Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 36.86.
About US Solar Fund
US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than US Solar Fund
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.