Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCA – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,358 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 2.35% of Valuence Merger Corp. I worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Valuence Merger Corp. I during the first quarter worth $1,670,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I in the first quarter worth $3,393,000. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valuence Merger Corp. I alerts:

Valuence Merger Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMCA opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

About Valuence Merger Corp. I

Valuence Merger Corp. I ( NASDAQ:VMCA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Valuence Merger Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in developing breakthrough technology in life sciences and/or advancing a platform for sustainable technology in Asia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valuence Merger Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.