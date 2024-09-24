VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Trading Down 1%

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.03. 295,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 257,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $289.92 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

