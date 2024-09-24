VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.42

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 659860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 691.7% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the second quarter worth $185,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $219,000.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (PFXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of USD denominated preferred securities and securities that the index provider deems to be functionally equivalent. Securities issued by financial firms are excluded.

