Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Sold by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,769,000 after buying an additional 18,726 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 70.5% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 557.0% during the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 19,362 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ VWOB opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.77.
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
