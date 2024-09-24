Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 942,351 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 73% from the previous session’s volume of 545,211 shares.The stock last traded at $79.84 and had previously closed at $80.35.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

