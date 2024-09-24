Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Hits New 52-Week High at $124.77

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.77 and last traded at $124.68, with a volume of 141472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.70.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.42. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 348,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,123,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

