Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.44

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.44 and last traded at $73.40, with a volume of 645723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.51.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
