Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sets New 12-Month High at $73.44

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $73.44 and last traded at $73.40, with a volume of 645723 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.51.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.697 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

