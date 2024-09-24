Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Hits New 12-Month High at $210.00

Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $210.00 and last traded at $210.00, with a volume of 139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.29.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.01.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Materials ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

