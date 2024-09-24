Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Sets New 52-Week High at $259.86

Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $259.86 and last traded at $259.36, with a volume of 866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $259.34.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.76.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,851,000 after acquiring an additional 52,943 shares during the period. Hilltop Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 294,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,535,000 after acquiring an additional 18,157 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 30,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000.

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.