Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $83.25

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.25 and last traded at $83.16, with a volume of 14694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.13.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.10.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 269,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.