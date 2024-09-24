Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $253.70

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $253.70 and last traded at $253.27, with a volume of 882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $252.92.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,891,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 289.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 486.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after acquiring an additional 22,918 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

