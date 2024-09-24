Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.35

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.35 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 40734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 115,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 625.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 66,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 57,101 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Creekside Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

