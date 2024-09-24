Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.35

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.35 and last traded at $49.33, with a volume of 40734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.444 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
