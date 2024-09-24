Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,390,000 after acquiring an additional 39,988 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 76,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 9,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $236.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.98. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $238.30. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

