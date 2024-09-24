Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $526.68

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $526.68 and last traded at $526.39, with a volume of 1887280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $525.17.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $476.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $506.29 and its 200 day moving average is $491.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

