Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $119.09

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.09 and last traded at $119.08, with a volume of 1018198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.28.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.11.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 27,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

