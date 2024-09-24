Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $44.31 and last traded at $44.80. 110,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 439,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VCEL shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4,637.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Vericel had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,356,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,356,161.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 15,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.18, for a total value of $782,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,045 shares of company stock worth $1,956,725 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 86.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 319.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 9.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vericel by 178.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

