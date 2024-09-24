Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. Sells 1,132,566 Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 1,132,566 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $7,395,655.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,099,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,298,664.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 9,269 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.16, for a total transaction of $57,097.04.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 541,897 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $3,251,382.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.69. 322,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,983. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The stock has a market cap of $287.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monte Rosa Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GLUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. As a group, analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 77.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 98,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 43,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 16.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLUE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. The company develops MRT-2359, an orally bioavailable molecular glue degrader targeting the translation termination factor protein GSPT1 for the treatment of MYC-driven tumors; MRT-6160 for the treatment of systemic and central nervous system autoimmune diseases; and MRT-8102 for the treatment of IL-1?/NLRP3 driven inflammatory diseases.

