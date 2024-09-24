Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.14

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.14 and last traded at $57.12, with a volume of 7608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $605.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 781,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,504,000 after purchasing an additional 134,439 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $215,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund by 15.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter.

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund Company Profile

The Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (VUSE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Vident Core U.S. Stock index. The fund tracks an index of US companies selected and weighted based on a multi-factor model that considers corporate governance, quality, and momentum. VUSE was launched on Jan 22, 2014 and is managed by Vident.

