Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Trading Up 6.5%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)'s stock price was up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday. The stock traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $14.20. Approximately 2,947,228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,936,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIPS. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, CLSA lowered Vipshop from an "outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.75.

The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.88.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $3.43. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth $70,333,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 20.3% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,737,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,117 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,198 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,483,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117,902 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

