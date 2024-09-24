Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $77,523,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on VST shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $111.64 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $114.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.