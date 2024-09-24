Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VSTFree Report) by 38.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,053 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at $77,523,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on VST shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $110.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Price Performance

VST stock opened at $111.64 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $114.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a PE ratio of 68.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Vistra (NYSE:VSTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.69). Vistra had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.2195 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vistra (NYSE:VST)

