Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading Up 33.3%

Shares of Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report) were up 33.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 313,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average daily volume of 86,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of C$9.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.