Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1058241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Wallbridge Mining Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.