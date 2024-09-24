Warrior Gold (CVE:WAR) Trading Up 300%

Warrior Gold Inc. (CVE:WAR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 300% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.18. 4,250 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 60,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Warrior Gold Stock Up 300.0 %
The firm has a market cap of C$21.44 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11.
About Warrior Gold
Warrior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal project the Goodfish-Kirana property comprising 29 patented claims with 233 operational cells covering an area of 4,251.54 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
