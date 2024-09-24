Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $495.00

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $495.00 and last traded at $495.00, with a volume of 59 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $495.00.

Watsco Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $476.44 and its 200-day moving average is $451.79. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.58.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

