Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) Hits New 1-Year High at $495.00

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $495.00 and last traded at $495.00, with a volume of 59 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $495.00.
Watsco Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $476.44 and its 200-day moving average is $451.79. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.58.
Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%.
Watsco Dividend Announcement
Watsco Company Profile
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
