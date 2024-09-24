Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML) Stock Price Down 10.5%

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (CVE:WML – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 44,400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 97,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Wealth Minerals Stock Down 15.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 15.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Wealth Minerals (CVE:WML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wealth Minerals Ltd. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wealth Minerals Company Profile

Wealth Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Chile, Peru, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as precious metals and copper deposits. Its flagship property comprises the 100% owned Yapuckuta project that consists of 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

