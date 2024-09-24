Wesfarmers (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $23.92. 19,358 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 21,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

Wesfarmers Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.67.

Wesfarmers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.3133 dividend. This is a positive change from Wesfarmers’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

