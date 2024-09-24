Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) Major Shareholder Sells $108,117.60 in Stock

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $108,117.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 916,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,178,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 53 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $270.30.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 2,900 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total value of $16,559.00.

On Friday, September 13th, Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 100 shares of Wilhelmina International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $506.00.

Wilhelmina International Stock Performance

Shares of WHLM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. 42,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,727. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.24. Wilhelmina International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 million, a P/E ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.59 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Wilhelmina International Company Profile

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

