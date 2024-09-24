William F. Scannell Sells 42,595 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total transaction of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,593,017.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:DELL traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $117.30. 6,838,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,711,642. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.33. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.90 and a 12 month high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $835,946,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,512 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,810,000 after purchasing an additional 851,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 159.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,353,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,396,000 after buying an additional 832,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

