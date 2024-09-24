Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Sets New 1-Year High at $432.81

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $432.81 and last traded at $432.38, with a volume of 65959 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $427.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WING shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Wingstop from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $418.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.53.

Wingstop Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $382.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.92.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.04 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 17.33%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 3,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.71, for a total transaction of $1,192,299.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,152.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Wingstop by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Wingstop by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

