WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $234.46

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$234.46 and last traded at C$235.31, with a volume of 16682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$234.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$249.00 to C$257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC lifted their target price on WSP Global from C$245.00 to C$264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$252.00 to C$261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$250.00 to C$260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$235.00 to C$255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$254.50.

WSP Global Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$224.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$217.99. The company has a market cap of C$29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.15, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.90 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.93 billion. WSP Global had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global Inc. will post 9.4701583 earnings per share for the current year.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. WSP Global’s payout ratio is 31.32%.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

